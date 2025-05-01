A constructivist approach in the classroom emphasizes that children ______.
A
require strict guidance and direction to learn effectively
B
actively construct knowledge through their own experiences and interactions
C
passively absorb information presented by the teacher
D
learn best through rote memorization and repetition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core idea of constructivism in psychology, which is a learning theory emphasizing that learners actively create their own understanding and knowledge of the world through experiences and reflecting on those experiences.
Recognize that in a constructivist classroom, children are not seen as passive recipients of information but as active participants who engage with materials, ideas, and social interactions to build their knowledge.
Compare the options given: strict guidance and direction, passive absorption, rote memorization, and active construction of knowledge, and identify which aligns with the constructivist philosophy.
Recall that constructivism contrasts with traditional methods that focus on memorization or passive learning, instead promoting exploration, questioning, and hands-on activities.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that children actively construct knowledge through their own experiences and interactions, which is the essence of the constructivist approach.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah