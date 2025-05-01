In the context of developmental psychology, adoptive parents are least likely to influence the ________ of their adopted children.
A
political attitudes
B
religious beliefs
C
temperament
D
personality traits
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Temperament' refers to the innate, biologically based tendencies in behavior and emotional responses that a child is born with, while 'political attitudes,' 'religious beliefs,' and 'personality traits' are more influenced by environmental factors and socialization.
Step 2: Recognize that adoptive parents can significantly influence environmental factors such as political attitudes, religious beliefs, and personality traits through upbringing, teaching, and social environment.
Step 3: Recall that temperament is generally considered to be more biologically rooted and less susceptible to change by environmental influences, including parenting style or adoptive family environment.
Step 4: Compare the options and identify that temperament is the characteristic least likely to be influenced by adoptive parents because it is largely inherited and stable from early life.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, adoptive parents are least likely to influence the temperament of their adopted children.
