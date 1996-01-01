In the classic Schachter-Singer angry person/happy person experiment, participants were given a drug to elicit a physical response and then exposed to two different conditions. One group was paired with a confederate pretending to be angry. The other group was paired with a confederate pretending to be happy. What was the main objective of this experiment?
To determine whether physical arousal has to be interpreted cognitively before it can be labeled as an emotion
To document the facial feedback hypothesis
To determine which response to a stimulus comes first: the physical or cognitive interpretation
To determine whether people with facial paralysis can experience emotions