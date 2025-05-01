Stanley Schachter and Jerome Singer's _____ proposed that physical arousal and a labeling of the arousal based on cues from the surrounding environment result in the experience of an emotion.
Multiple Choice
During which stage of sleep are sleep spindles most commonly observed?
A
Stage 3 NREM sleep
B
REM sleep
C
Stage 2 NREM sleep
D
Stage 1 NREM sleep
1
Understand that sleep is divided into different stages, primarily categorized as Non-Rapid Eye Movement (NREM) sleep and Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
Recall that NREM sleep is further divided into stages 1, 2, and 3, each characterized by distinct brain wave patterns observed through EEG recordings.
Identify that sleep spindles are brief bursts of rapid brain activity that appear as distinct wave patterns on an EEG and are important for memory consolidation and sensory processing during sleep.
Recognize that sleep spindles are most commonly observed during Stage 2 of NREM sleep, which is a deeper stage than Stage 1 but lighter than Stage 3.
Conclude that among the options given, Stage 2 NREM sleep is the stage where sleep spindles are predominantly seen.
