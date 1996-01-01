Birth Weights The table below lists some of the same data used in the preceding exercise, but the seven days of the week are combined into weekday (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) and weekend days (Saturday, Sunday). Also, the birth weights are converted to kilograms. What do you conclude?
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
For the four test scores 96, 85, 91, and 86, the first 3 test scores are 20% of the final grade, and the last test score is 40% of the final grade. Find the weighted mean of the test scores.
According to data from the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, there were nearly 112,000 parking infractions in the city for December 2020, with fines totaling over 5,500,000 Canadian dollars. The fines (in Canadian dollars) for a random sample of 105 parking infractions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for December 2020 are listed below. (Source: City of Toronto)
In Exercises 1–5, use technology. If possible, print your results.
Find the sample mean of the data.
Finding a Weighted Mean In Exercises 41– 46, find the weighted mean of the data.
Grades A student receives the grades shown below, with an A worth 4 points, a B worth 3 points, a C worth 2 points, and a D worth 1 point. What is the student's grade point average?
Grades In Exercise 46, one of the student's B grades gets changed to an A. What is the student's new grade point average?
Finding the Mean of a Frequency Distribution In Exercises 49–52, approximate the mean of the frequency distribution.
Social Media The average daily amounts of time (in minutes) spent on Snapchat
Finding the Mean of a Frequency Distribution In Exercises 49–52, approximate the mean of the frequency distribution.
Populations The populations (in thousands) of the counties in Montana in 2019 (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
Extending Concepts
Trimmed Mean To find the 10% trimmed mean of a data set, order the data, delete the lowest 10% of the entries and the highest 10% of the entries, and find the mean of the remaining entries.
a. Find the 10% trimmed mean for the data in Exercise 65.
Extending Concepts
Trimmed Mean To find the 10% trimmed mean of a data set, order the data, delete the lowest 10% of the entries and the highest 10% of the entries, and find the mean of the remaining entries.
c. What is the benefit of using a trimmed mean versus using a mean found using all data entries? Explain your reasoning.
In Exercises 37– 40, without performing any calculations, determine which measure of central tendency best represents the graphed data. Explain your reasoning.
Finding a Weighted Mean In Exercises 41– 46, find the weighted mean of the data.
Final Grade The scores and their percents of the final grade for a statistics student are shown below. What is the student's mean score?
Finding a Weighted Mean In Exercises 41– 46, find the weighted mean of the data.
Credit Card Balance For the month of October, a credit card has a balance of \$115.63 for 12 days, \$637.19 for 6 days, \$1225.06 for 7 days, \$0 for 2 days, and \$34.88 for 4 days. What is the account's mean daily balance for October?
Which statistic is the best unbiased estimator for μ?
a. s
b. xbar
c. the median
d. the mode
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (a) find the sample mean. Assume the population is normally distributed.
SAT Scores The SAT scores of 12 randomly selected high school seniors
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 25–28, use the data set to (a) find the sample mean. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Homework The weekly time spent (in hours) on homework for 18 randomly selected high school students