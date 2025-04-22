Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean, often referred to as the average, is a measure of central tendency that is calculated by summing all the values in a dataset and then dividing by the number of values. It provides a single value that represents the overall level of the data, making it useful for understanding the general trend. In the context of roller coaster speeds, calculating the mean speed helps to summarize the performance of the selected coasters.

Data Set A data set is a collection of related values or observations that can be analyzed to extract meaningful information. In this case, the data set consists of the maximum speeds of various roller coasters, which are numerical values that can be used to calculate statistical measures like the mean. Understanding the composition of the data set is crucial for accurate analysis and interpretation.