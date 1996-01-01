Given the following single score: , what are the values of (the number of scores) and (the sum of the scores)?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Given the data set: , , , , what is the mean of the data?
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Suppose you have four distributions: A is symmetric and centered at , B is right-skewed with most values above , C is left-skewed with most values below , and D is uniform between and . Which of these distributions is likely to have the largest mean?
Which of the following statements about the mean of a continuous random variable is true?
Given Evelyn's scores: , , , and , what is the mean absolute deviation of her scores?
Suppose you have two data plots: Plot 1 is symmetric, and Plot 2 is the same as Plot 1 but with one large outlier added to the right. How do the and change from Plot 1 to Plot 2?
You read pages of a novel over days. What is the mean number of pages you read each day?
Mean practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations