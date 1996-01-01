Burger King Lunch Service Times Refer to Data Set 36 “Fast Food” and use the drive-through service times for Burger King lunches. Begin with a lower class limit of 70 seconds and use a class width of 40 seconds.
Freshman 15 Refer to Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” and use the second column, which lists weights (kg) in September of college freshmen. Begin with a lower class limit of 40 kg and use a class width of 10 kg. Does the distribution appear to be a normal distribution?
In Exercises 9–12, using a loose interpretation of the criteria for determining whether a frequency distribution is approximately a normal distribution, determine whether the given frequency distribution is approximately a normal distribution. Give a brief explanation.
Blood Platelet Counts of Females Refer to the frequency distribution from Exercise 8
Exercises 29–34 involve large sets of data, so technology should be used. Complete lists of the data are not listed in Appendix B, but they can be downloaded from the website TriolaStats.com. Use the indicated data and construct the frequency distribution.
Systolic Blood Pressure Use the systolic blood pressures of the 300 subjects included in Data Set 1 “Body Data.” Use a class width of 20 mm Hg and begin with a lower class limit of 80 mm Hg. Does the frequency distribution appear to be a normal distribution?
Diastolic Blood Pressure Use the diastolic blood pressures of the 300 subjects included in Data Set 1 “Body Data.” Use a class width of 15 mm Hg and begin with a lower class limit of 40 mm Hg. Does the frequency distribution appear to be a normal distribution?
In Exercises 15 and 16, construct the frequency polygons.
Presidents Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 14 in Section 2-1 to construct a frequency polygon. Does the graph suggest that the distribution is skewed? If so, how?
Analysis of Last Digits Weights of respondents were recorded as part of the California Health Interview Survey. The last digits of weights from 50 randomly selected respondents are listed below. Construct a frequency distribution with 10 classes. Based on the distribution, do the weights appear to be reported or actually measured? Does there appear to be a gap in the frequencies and, if so, how might that gap be explained? What do you know about the accuracy of the results?
In Exercises 25 and 26, construct the cumulative frequency distribution that corresponds to the frequency distribution in the exercise indicated.
Exercise 5 (Age of Best Actress When Oscar Was Won)
Births Natural births randomly selected from four hospitals in New York State occurred on the days of the week (in the order of Monday through Sunday) with these frequencies: 52, 66, 72, 57, 57, 43, 53. Does it appear that such births occur on the days of the week with equal frequency?
Tornado Alley Refer to the accompanying frequency distribution that summarizes the number of tornadoes in Oklahoma in each year for the past several years. What is the class width? Is it possible to identify the original data values?
Tornado Alley Using the same frequency distribution from Exercise 1, identify the class limits of the first class and the class boundaries of the first class.
Tornado Alley Construct the relative frequency distribution corresponding to the frequency distribution in Exercise 1
In Exercises 1–5, use the data listed in the margin, which are magnitudes (Richter scale) and depths (km) of earthquakes from Data Set 24 “Earthquakes” in Appendix B
Frequency Distribution Construct a frequency distribution of the magnitudes. Use a class width of 0.50 and use a starting value of 1.00.
Frequency Distribution For the frequency distribution from Exercise 1, find the following.
a. Class limits of the first class
b. Class boundaries of the first class
c. Class midpoint of the first class
Hershey Kisses Refer to Data Set 38 “Candies” and use the weights (grams) of Hershey’s Kisses. Begin with a lower class limit of 4.300 g and use a class width of 0.100 g. Does this distribution appear to be a normal distribution?