use the ogive to approximate
the number in the sample.
use the ogive to approximate
the number in the sample.
Use the ogive to approximate
the height for which the cumulative frequency is 15.
Use the ogive to approximate the
the number of black bears that weigh between 158.5 pounds and 244.5 pounds.
In Exercises 17–19, use the data set, which represents the points recorded by each player on the Winnipeg Jets in the 2019–2020 NHL season. (Source: National Hockey League)
8 8 8 6 0 73 26 1
0 5 58 1 7 5 10 63
0 5 10 0 31 5 15 45
16 29 10 73 5 3 0 65
Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using eight classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using the indicated number of classes. In the table, include the midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies. Which class has the greatest class frequency and which has the least class frequency.
Textbook Spending
Number of classes: 6
Data set: Amounts (in dollars) spent on textbooks for a semester 91 472 279 249 530 376 188 341 266 199 142 273 189 130 489 266 248 101 375 486 190 398 188 269 43 30 127 354 84 319
Matching In Exercises 13–16, match the distribution with one of the graphs in Exercises 9–12. Justify your decision.
The frequency distribution of mileages of service vehicles at a business where a few vehicles have much higher mileages than the majority of vehicles
Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 29–32, use the ogive, which represents the cumulative frequency distribution for quantitative reasoning scores on the Graduate Record Examination in a recent range of years. (Adapted from Educational Testing Service)
What percentile is a score of 170? How should you interpret this?
The data set represents the number of minutes a sample of 27 people exercise each week.
108 139 120 123 120 132 123 131 131
157 150 124 111 101 135 119 116 117
127 128 139 119 118 114 127 142 130
a. Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using five classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
What Would You Do? You work at a bank and are asked to recommend the amount of cash to put in an ATM each day. You do not want to put in too much (which would cause security concerns) or too little (which may create customer irritation). The daily withdrawals (in hundreds of dollars) for 30 days are listed. 72 84 61 76 104 76 86 92 80 88 98 76 97 82 84 67 70 81 82 89 74 73 86 81 85 78 82 80 91 83
Construct a relative frequency histogram for the data. Use 8 classes.
Use the relative frequency histogram to describe any patterns with the data.
" style="" width="320">
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the data set, which represents the overall average class sizes for 20 national universities. (Adapted from Public University Honors)
37 34 42 44 39 40 41 51 49 31
52 26 31 40 30 27 36 43 48 35
Construct a relative frequency histogram using the frequency distribution in Exercise 1. Then determine which class has the greatest relative frequency and which has the least relative frequency.