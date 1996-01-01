Testing Goodness-of-Fit with a Normal Distribution Refer to Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B for the heights of females.
" style="" width="600">
a. Enter the observed frequencies in the table above.
Testing Goodness-of-Fit with a Normal Distribution Refer to Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B for the heights of females.
" style="" width="600">
a. Enter the observed frequencies in the table above.
What is the difference between class limits and class boundaries?
What is the difference between a frequency polygon and an ogive?
use the given information about the data set and the number of classes to find the class width, the lower class limits, and the upper class limits.
min=17, range=118, 8 classes
use the frequency distribution to find the (a) class width, (b) class midpoints, and (c) class boundaries.
Toledo, OH, Average Normal Temperatures (F)
use the ogive to approximate
the number in the sample.
Use the ogive to approximate
the height for which the cumulative frequency is 15.
Use the ogive to approximate the
the number of black bears that weigh between 158.5 pounds and 244.5 pounds.
In Exercises 17–19, use the data set, which represents the points recorded by each player on the Winnipeg Jets in the 2019–2020 NHL season. (Source: National Hockey League)
8 8 8 6 0 73 26 1
0 5 58 1 7 5 10 63
0 5 10 0 31 5 15 45
16 29 10 73 5 3 0 65
Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using eight classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using the indicated number of classes. In the table, include the midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies. Which class has the greatest class frequency and which has the least class frequency.
Textbook Spending
Number of classes: 6
Data set: Amounts (in dollars) spent on textbooks for a semester 91 472 279 249 530 376 188 341 266 199 142 273 189 130 489 266 248 101 375 486 190 398 188 269 43 30 127 354 84 319
Construct a frequency distribution and a frequency histogram for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe any patterns.
Reaction Times
Number of classes: 8
Data set: Reaction times (in milliseconds) of 30 adult females to an auditory stimulus 507 389 305 291 336 310 514 442 373 428 387 454 323 441 388 426 411 382 320 450 309 416 359 388 307 337 469 351 422 413
Matching In Exercises 13–16, match the distribution with one of the graphs in Exercises 9–12. Justify your decision.
The frequency distribution of mileages of service vehicles at a business where a few vehicles have much higher mileages than the majority of vehicles
The data set represents the number of minutes a sample of 27 people exercise each week.
108 139 120 123 120 132 123 131 131
157 150 124 111 101 135 119 116 117
127 128 139 119 118 114 127 142 130
a. Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using five classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
What Would You Do? You work at a bank and are asked to recommend the amount of cash to put in an ATM each day. You do not want to put in too much (which would cause security concerns) or too little (which may create customer irritation). The daily withdrawals (in hundreds of dollars) for 30 days are listed. 72 84 61 76 104 76 86 92 80 88 98 76 97 82 84 67 70 81 82 89 74 73 86 81 85 78 82 80 91 83
Construct a relative frequency histogram for the data. Use 8 classes.
Construct a cumulative frequency distribution and an ogive for the data set using six classes. Then describe the location of the greatest increase in frequency.
Retirement Ages
Data set: Retirement ages of 35 English professors 72 62 55 61 53 62 65 66 69 55 66 63 67 69 55 65 67 57 67 68 73 75 65 54 71 57 52 58 58 71 72 67 63 65 61