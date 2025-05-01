Exercises 29–34 involve large sets of data, so technology should be used. Complete lists of the data are not listed in Appendix B, but they can be downloaded from the website TriolaStats.com. Use the indicated data and construct the frequency distribution.

Systolic Blood Pressure Use the systolic blood pressures of the 300 subjects included in Data Set 1 “Body Data.” Use a class width of 20 mm Hg and begin with a lower class limit of 80 mm Hg. Does the frequency distribution appear to be a normal distribution?