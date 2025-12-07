Constructing a Frequency Distribution and a Frequency Polygon In Exercises 35 and 36, construct a frequency distribution and a frequency polygon for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe any patterns.

Declaration of Independence

Number of classes: 5

Data set: Number of children of those who signed the Declaration of Independence (Source: The U.S. National Archives & Records Administration) 5 2 12 18 7 4 10 8 16 3 3 7 3 1 2 7 13 0 8 3 7 5 2 6 0 6 7 9 0 11 9 10 7 8 13 5 8 3 5 0 3 13 3 15 5 6 3 2 5 2 0 3 7 12 4 1