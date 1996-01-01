Rolling the Dice An experiment was conducted in which two fair dice were thrown 100 times. The sum of the pips showing on the dice was then recorded. The following frequency histogram gives the results.
f. Describe the shape of the distribution.
Alcohol-Related Traffic Fatalities The frequency histogram represents the number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities by state (including Washington, D.C.) in 2016 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
a. Determine the class width.
b. Identify the classes.
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017.
a. Draw a relative histogram of the variable “Length.” Describe the shape of the distribution.
Which of the following best describes a histogram that represents a set of data that is left-skewed?
Which of the following best describes how histograms can help you understand a population?
Which of the following best describes the main difference between a histogram and a bar graph?