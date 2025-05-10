Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sign Test The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses solely on the direction of the differences (positive or negative) without considering the magnitude. This makes it a simpler test, but it may not be as powerful as other methods since it discards information about the size of the differences.

Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test The Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test is also a non-parametric test used for comparing two related samples, but it takes into account both the direction and the magnitude of the differences between pairs. By ranking the absolute differences and considering their signs, this test provides a more nuanced analysis, making it more sensitive to changes in the data compared to the Sign Test.