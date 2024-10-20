Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Multiple Choice
A personal trainer is studying whether a new stretching routine improves flexibility. She records the forward reach (in cm) of 6 clients before and after a 4-week program. Calculate the difference (after - before) for each client, the mean difference, and standard deviation.
A
Difference for each client: A=4,B=4,C=3,D=−1,E=0,F=2; The Mean Difference = 2; and Standard Deviation =
B
Difference for each client: A=4,B=4,C=3,D=−1,E=0,F=2; The Mean Difference = ; and Standard Deviation =
C
Difference for each client: A=4,B=4,C=3,D=−1,E=0,F=2; The Mean Difference = ; and Standard Deviation =
D
Difference for each client: ; The Mean Difference = ; and Standard Deviation =
