Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the right of a z-score of −0.44.
A
0.3300
B
0.6700
C
0.6654
D
0.3346
