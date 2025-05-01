Using the Queens data and the results from Problem 3, complete the following:
b. Interpret the slope and y-intercept, if applicable.
Using the Queens data and the results from Problem 3, complete the following:
b. Interpret the slope and y-intercept, if applicable.
2018 Senate ElectionA major theme during the 2018 election in both the House and Senate was the popularity of President Trump (a Republican). The scatter diagram below shows the presidential approval rating (percent of registered voters who approve of the job the president is doing) versus the percentage of votes received by the Democratic senatorial candidate in the 2018 election.
c. The least-squares regression equation, where presidential approval (x) is the predictor and percent Democrat (y) is the outcome, is: ŷ = -0.9147x + 94.9933. Interpret the slope. What does this suggest about Senate candidates from the president's party?
Analyzing a Newspaper ArticleA Chicago Tribune article claimed that school districts with higher poverty levels have shorter school days.
b. The least-squares regression line for length, y, and income, x, is y^=−0.0102x+7.11. Explain the meaning of the slope for this regression line. Should the y-intercept be interpreted? If it makes sense, interpret it.