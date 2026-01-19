2018 Senate ElectionA major theme during the 2018 election in both the House and Senate was the popularity of President Trump (a Republican). The scatter diagram below shows the presidential approval rating (percent of registered voters who approve of the job the president is doing) versus the percentage of votes received by the Democratic senatorial candidate in the 2018 election.

c. The least-squares regression equation, where presidential approval (x) is the predictor and percent Democrat (y) is the outcome, is: ŷ = -0.9147x + 94.9933. Interpret the slope. What does this suggest about Senate candidates from the president's party?