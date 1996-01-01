- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Angles in Standard Position: Videos & Practice Problems
Angles in Standard Position Practice Problems
Calculate the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the blade of a large exhaust fan will rotate in 1.8 seconds if it is rotating at 700 times per min.
A high-speed electric motor rotates at a speed of 420 times per min. Find the measure of degrees that the edge of the blade of the motor moves in 4/5 sec.
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places when necessary.
152° 05' 06"
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second when necessary.
178.5067°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
sin 79°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
cos- 1(0.56)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
tan 21°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
cot 35°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
sin- 1 0.40
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
sec 29°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
sec 70°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
tan- 1(54)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
csc- 1(7)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to three decimal places.
cot- 1(60)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
sin 41° 58'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
cos 56° 15'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
csc 153° 53'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
cot 192° 37'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
tan 783° 50'
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
tan(- 65° 01')
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
1/sec 29.7°
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
cot(90° - 5.81°)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
cos(90° - 7.15°)
Evaluate the following trigonometric expression using a calculator. Approximate the answer to four decimal places.
1/sec(90° - 43°)
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
tan θ = 5.3281955
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
sin θ = 0.46973597
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
csc θ = 2.9229461
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
sec θ = 2.1944287
Determine the value of θ that satisfies the given equation. Consider only a value that is in the interval [0°, 90°). Express your answer in decimal degrees rounded to six decimal places.
cos θ = 0.73498621