- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities Practice Problems
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of the indicated function.
(tan x + cot x)/sec x; sin x
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of the indicated function.
sin x/(1 + cos x) + cot x; sin x
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of the indicated function.
1/(1 - sin x) - sin x/(1 + sin x); sec x
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of the indicated function.
(csc x - sec x) (cos x + sin x) + 2 + cot x; tan x
Write the given expression into a trigonometric function with power equal to 1 with the help of the power-reducing formulas.
8sin4 x
Write the given expression into a trigonometric function with power equal to 1 with the help of the power-reducing formulas.
4sin2 xcos2 x
Determine the exact value of the expression using the half-angle formula.
sin 120°
Determine the exact value of the expression using the half-angle formula.
tan (5π/6)
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
sin (β/2)
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
tan (β/2)
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
cos (θ/2)
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin β/2 where tan β = 12/5, 180° < β < 270°
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
cos β/2 where tan β = 12/5, 180° < β < 270°
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan β/2 where tan ββ = 12/5, 180° < β < 270°
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin β/2 where sec β = -4, π/2 < β < π
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
cos β/2 where sec β = -4, π/2 < β < π
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan β/2 where sec β = -4, π/2 < β < π
Determine whether the given identity is true or false.
cos2(θ/2) = [cotθ +cscθ]/2cscθ
Determine whether the given identity is true or false.
cot(θ/2) = [cscθ -cotθcosθ]/(1 -cosθ)
Write the given trigonometric sum as a product and find the exact value, if possible.
sin 105° + sin 15°
Write the given trigonometric difference as a product and find the exact value, if possible.
cos 105° - cos 15°