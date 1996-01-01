- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
sin202.5°
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
sin2x if cosx=−2117 where 2π<x<π
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
cos2x if sinx=−135 where 180°<x<270°
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
cos2x if cotx=−5 where 2π<x<π
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
cot2x if tanx=−611 where 90°<x<180°
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
if where terminates in quadrant II
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
sinx if cos(2x)=94 where π < x < 23π