- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Geometric Vectors: Videos & Practice Problems
Geometric Vectors Practice Problems
Find 7a - (3b - 2c) using the following vectors:
a = -5i + 6j, b = 2i + 7j, c = 10i + 9j
Find ||a + b||2 - ||a - b||2 using the following vectors:
a = -5i + 6j, b = 2i + 7j
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector "a" given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a = -14i + 21j
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector "a" given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a = (7i - 3j) - (7i - 13j)
Draw the following vector and consider the origin as its initial point. Then, calculate its magnitude.
v = -5i + 12j
Draw the following vector and consider the origin as its initial point. Then, calculate its magnitude.
v = -5i
The vector b starts from M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-8, 0), N = (-7, -7)
Given the following vector, a, obtain the unit vector that aligns with the direction of a.
a = -2i + 9j
The vector b starts from M and ends at N. Express the vector b in terms of i and j.
M = (-6, 7), N = (-3, 10)
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈11,14〉
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈17,−13〉
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈−9,95〉
The magnitude and direction angle of vector u are given below. Determine the horizontal and vertical components of the vector.
The magnitude and direction angle of vector u are given below. Determine the horizontal and vertical components of the vector.
Considering the vectors a=〈−6,11〉 and b=〈13,7〉 , determine the following vector:
a−b
Considering the vectors a=〈−6,11〉 and b=〈13,7〉, determine the following vector:
−8a+11b
A vector is shown in the figure. Write it in the form 〈a, b〉. Express your answers as exact values or round them to four decimal places, if necessary.
A vector is shown in the figure. Write it in the form 〈a, b〉. Express your answers as exact values or round them to four decimal places, if necessary.
A vector is shown in the figure. Write it in the form 〈a, b〉. Express your answers as exact values or round them to four decimal places, if necessary.
A vector is shown in the figure. Write it in the form 〈a, b〉. Express your answers as exact values or round them to four decimal places, if necessary.
A vector is shown in the figure. Write it in the form 〈a, b〉. Express your answers as exact values or round them to four decimal places, if necessary.