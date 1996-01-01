- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Geometric Vectors: Videos & Practice Problems
Geometric Vectors Practice Problems
Considering the vectors a=〈−11,17〉 and b=〈14,0〉, determine the following vector:
7a+12b
Considering the vectors a=〈−11,17〉 and b=〈14,0〉, determine the following vector:
a−10b
Two vectors are shown in the figure. Find u+v. Express your answer in the form 〈a, b〉.
For the following vectors, Find the value of the following expression (8u)•v .
u=〈−10,6〉 and v=〈12,19〉
For the following vectors, Find the value of the following expression u•v+u•w .
u=〈−10,6〉, v=〈12,19〉 and w=〈15,4〉
Two vectors are shown in the figure. Find u+v. Express your answer in the form 〈a, b〉.
Two vectors are shown in the figure. Find u+v. Express your answer in the form 〈a, b〉.
Two vectors are shown in the figure. Find u+v. Express your answer in the form 〈a, b〉.
Two bicycles are pulling a bicycle that has a broken chain. The forces exerted by the two bicycles are 12 lb, and 8 lb, and the angle between these forces is 35.6°. Determine the magnitude of the equilibrant and the angle it makes with the 12 lb force.
Refer to the vectors shown below. Sketch the vector as indicated. Use the parallelogram rule to get the resultant.
p + q
Two Siberian Huskies are pulling a sled on a snowy terrain. The forces exerted by these dogs on the sled are 16 lb, and 5 lb, and the angle between these forces is 18.3°. Determine the magnitude of the equilibrant and the angle it makes with the 16 lb force.
Two forces, 898 newtons, and 356 newtons, are concurrent (their lines of action pass through a common point). If the resultant force is 1044 newtons, what is the angle between the two forces?
Two forces, 428 lb, and 729 lb, are concurrent (their lines of action pass through a common point). If the resultant force is 986 lb, what is the angle between the two forces?
Calculate the magnitude of the resultant force. Write your answer in one decimal place.
Calculate the magnitude of the resultant force. Write your answer in one decimal place.
Two forces of 180 and 350 newtons act on a point in the passenger train. Calculate the magnitude of the resultant force if the angle between them is 78°.
Two forces of 108 and 128 lb act on a point in the passenger train. Calculate the magnitude of the resultant force if the angle between them is 155° 40'.