Polar Coordinate System: Videos & Practice Problems
Polar Coordinate System Practice Problems
Identify the point on the graph corresponding to the provided polar coordinates, with points P, Q, R, and S indicated.
(-4, -3π/4)
The following point has polar coordinates. Plot it in a polar coordinate system. Then, determine another point that has the same location as the given in which r > 0 and 4π < θ < 6π:
(7, π/3)
The following point has polar coordinates. Plot it in a polar coordinate system. Then, determine another point that has the same location as the given in which r < 0 and 0 < θ < 2π:
(9, 3π/2)
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (4, 80°)?
I. (4, 440°)
II. (-4, 260°)
III. (-4, 300°)
IV. (-4, -100°)
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (8, 210°)?
I. (8, 390°)
II. (-8, 50°)
III. (8, 410°)
IV. (-8, 30°)
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (5, -5π/4)?
I. (5, 3π/4)
II. (5, π/6)
III. (-5, -9π/4)
IV. (-5, -2π)
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (-6, 2π/3)?
I. (-6, 4π/3)
II. (-6, 11π/3)
III. (6, 11π/3)
IV. (6, -π/3)
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (-10, -π/6)?
I. (10, 17π/6)
II. (-10, 15π/6)
III. (10, 13π/6)
IV. (-10, 11π/6)
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (-15, 5π)?
I. (-15, 8π)
II. (-15, -π)
III. (15, 8π)
IV. (15, 4π)
Convert the following rectangular coordinates to polar coordinates. Write the angle in radians:
(-8, 8)
Convert the following rectangular coordinates to polar coordinates. Write the angle in radians:
(21, -7√3)
Convert the following rectangular coordinates to polar coordinates. Write the angle in radians:
(-10, -10√3)
Convert the following rectangular coordinates to polar coordinates. Write the angle in radians:
(0, 13)
Transform the given polar equation into a rectangular equation. Use the resulting equation to draw the graph.
r = 4
Transform the given polar equation into a rectangular equation. Use the resulting equation to draw the graph.
r = 2 csc θ
Transform the given polar equation into a rectangular equation. Use the resulting equation to draw the graph.
r = 8 cos θ
Transform the given polar equation into a rectangular equation. Use the resulting equation to draw the graph.
r = 8 cos θ + 10 sin θ