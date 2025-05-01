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Master Cramer's Rule - 3 Equations w/ 3 Unknowns with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Evaluate the determinant of the matrix.
Write each equation in standard form and use Cramer's Rule to solve the system.
y=−3x+4y=-3x+4
−2x=7y−9-2x=7y-9−2x=7y−9
y−9x=−3y-9x=-3
−3x=4y−1-3x=4y-1−3x=4y−1
Solve the system of equations using Cramer's Rule.
4x+2y+3z=64x+2y+3z=6
x+y+z=3x+y+z=3x+y+z=3
5x+y+2z=55x+y+2z=55x+y+2z=5