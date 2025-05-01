Algebra and Trigonometry
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y=3,x=0y=3,x=0y=3,x=0
x=0,y=3x=0,y=3x=0,y=3
x=−13,y=1x=-\(\frac\)13,y=1x=−31,y=1
x=13,y=0x=\(\frac\)13,y=0x=31,y=0
Master Cramer's Rule - 3 Equations w/ 3 Unknowns with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Evaluate the determinant of the matrix.
Write each equation in standard form and use Cramer's Rule to solve the system.
y=−3x+4y=-3x+4
−2x=7y−9-2x=7y-9−2x=7y−9
Solve the system of equations using Cramer's Rule.
4x+2y+3z=64x+2y+3z=6
x+y+z=3x+y+z=3x+y+z=3
5x+y+2z=55x+y+2z=55x+y+2z=5