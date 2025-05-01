Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
x=−2,y=−8,z=4x=-2,y=-8,z=4x=−2,y=−8,z=4
x=1,y=4,z=−2x=1,y=4,z=-2x=1,y=4,z=−2
x=2,y=8,z=−4x=2,y=8,z=-4x=2,y=8,z=−4
x=−1,y=−4,z=2x=-1,y=-4,z=2x=−1,y=−4,z=2
Master Cramer's Rule - 3 Equations w/ 3 Unknowns with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Evaluate the determinant of the matrix.
Write each equation in standard form and use Cramer's Rule to solve the system.
y=−3x+4y=-3x+4
−2x=7y−9-2x=7y-9−2x=7y−9
y−9x=−3y-9x=-3
−3x=4y−1-3x=4y-1−3x=4y−1