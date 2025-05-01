Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
x=1,y=1x=1,y=1x=1,y=1
x=−1,y=1x=-1,y=1x=−1,y=1
x=1,y=−1x=1,y=-1x=1,y=−1
x=−1,y=−1x=-1,y=-1x=−1,y=−1
Master Cramer's Rule - 3 Equations w/ 3 Unknowns with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Evaluate the determinant of the matrix.
Write each equation in standard form and use Cramer's Rule to solve the system.
y−9x=−3y-9x=-3
−3x=4y−1-3x=4y-1−3x=4y−1
Solve the system of equations using Cramer's Rule.
4x+2y+3z=64x+2y+3z=6
x+y+z=3x+y+z=3x+y+z=3
5x+y+2z=55x+y+2z=55x+y+2z=5