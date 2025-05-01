Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Marketers frequently design customer relationship management (CRM) programs to:
A
build long-term relationships with customers
B
increase production costs
C
limit customer feedback
D
reduce the number of loyal customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Customer Relationship Management (CRM). CRM programs are strategies and tools used by businesses to manage interactions with current and potential customers, aiming to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Step 2: Analyze the goal of CRM programs. The primary objective is to build long-term relationships with customers by understanding their needs, preferences, and behaviors, which helps in fostering loyalty and repeat business.
Step 3: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Consider whether each option aligns with the purpose of CRM programs. For example, increasing production costs or limiting customer feedback would not align with the goal of improving customer relationships.
Step 4: Focus on the correct answer. Building long-term relationships with customers is the central purpose of CRM programs, as it helps businesses retain loyal customers and improve profitability over time.
Step 5: Conclude by emphasizing the importance of CRM in business strategy. CRM programs are essential for creating a customer-centric approach, which is key to sustainable business growth and competitive advantage.
