Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
The core components upon which a company's ethical performance depends include:
A
Production volume, supply chain length, and inventory turnover
B
Leadership, organizational culture, and ethical policies
C
Employee age, company size, and location
D
Market share, product pricing, and advertising
Verified step by step guidance
1
This problem is conceptual and focuses on identifying the core components of a company's ethical performance.
Step 1: Understand the concept of ethical performance. Ethical performance refers to how well a company adheres to moral principles and values in its operations, decision-making, and interactions with stakeholders.
Step 2: Evaluate the options provided. Consider which factors directly influence a company's ability to maintain ethical standards. For example, leadership plays a critical role in setting the tone for ethical behavior, organizational culture shapes the environment in which employees operate, and ethical policies provide guidelines for decision-making.
Step 3: Eliminate options that are less relevant to ethical performance. For instance, production volume, supply chain length, and inventory turnover are operational metrics, not ethical components. Similarly, employee age, company size, and location are demographic or structural factors, not ethical determinants.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct answer is 'Leadership, organizational culture, and ethical policies,' as these are directly tied to fostering and maintaining ethical performance within a company.
Watch next
Master Parameters vs. Statistics with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice