Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Codes of ethics foster ethical behavior by:
A
Guaranteeing that all employees will act ethically
B
Providing guidelines for acceptable conduct
C
Eliminating the need for management oversight
D
Replacing the need for laws and regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of codes of ethics: Codes of ethics are designed to provide a framework for acceptable behavior within an organization, ensuring that employees understand the expectations for ethical conduct.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the purpose of codes of ethics. For example, codes of ethics do not guarantee ethical behavior but provide guidelines to encourage it.
Consider the role of management oversight: Codes of ethics do not eliminate the need for management oversight; rather, they complement oversight by providing a reference for ethical decision-making.
Reflect on the relationship between codes of ethics and laws: Codes of ethics do not replace laws and regulations; they work alongside them to address specific organizational values and standards.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Providing guidelines for acceptable conduct,' as this aligns with the primary function of codes of ethics.
