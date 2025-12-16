Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 8m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 28m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables2h 21m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 37m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals22m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 26m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 13m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 13m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 1m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions39m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions29m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors15m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 49m
- Two Proportions1h 12m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 2m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 42m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope32m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression23m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 31m
- 14. ANOVA2h 1m
1
concept
Multiple Regression - Excel

2
example
Multiple Regression - Excel Example 1
Video duration:5m

3
concept
Irrelevant Variables - Excel
Video duration:7m

4
Problem
A student wants to create a multiple regression model to predict the height of a child with the variables age, length of foot, and shoe size. Using logic, are any of the variables irrelevant, and, if so, which one(s)?
A
All variables are relevant.
B
Length of foot and shoe size.
C
Shoe size.
D
All variables are irrelevant.
5
Problem
A student wants to create a multiple regression model to predict the price of a used car with the variables number of prior accidents, original sales price of car, and number of miles on the car. Using logic, are any of the variables irrelevant, and, if so, which one(s)?
A
All variables are relevant.
B
All variables are irrelevant.
C
Number of miles on the Car.
D
Original sales price of car.
6
example
Irrelevant Variables - Excel Example 2
Video duration:5m

