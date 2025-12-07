A company manufactures precision metal bolts designed to have a diameter of 10.00mm. The quality control department periodically tests samples from the production line. A random sample of 12 bolts is measured, with the results shown below. Assume σ = 0.04 σ=0.04 .

( A ) \left(A\right) Use α = 0.05 α=0.05 to test if the mean diameter is different from 10.00 mm.

H 0 : H_0: _________ H a : H_a: _________