Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: ,
Sample: ,
BeanZone Coffee is testing a new brand of espresso beans that the supplier claims will increase average customer satisfaction, which is currently 7.8 (out of 10). A sample of 35 stores using the new beans reports an average satisfaction score of 8.1 & standard deviation 0.5.
Use to test if the true mean satisfaction score increased.
_________ _________
________ ________ ______
Because -value = _______ [ < | > ] _______, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] , there is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to suggest…
A company manufactures precision metal bolts designed to have a diameter of 10.00mm. The quality control department periodically tests samples from the production line. A random sample of 12 bolts is measured, with the results shown below. Assume .
Use to test if the mean diameter is different from 10.00 mm.
_________ _________
Because -value = _______ [ < | > ] _______, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] , there is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to suggest…
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: , ,
Sample: ,