BeanZone Coffee is testing a new brand of espresso beans that the supplier claims will increase average customer satisfaction, which is currently 7.8 (out of 10). A sample of 35 stores using the new beans reports an average satisfaction score of 8.1 & standard deviation 0.5.

( A ) (A) Use α = 0.10 α=0.10 to test if the true mean satisfaction score increased.

H 0 : H_0: _________ H a : H_a: _________

x ‾ = \overline{x}= ________ n = n= ________ s = s= ______

Because P P -value = _______ [ < | > ] α = α= _______, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] H 0 H_0 , there is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to suggest…



