Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
Multiple Choice
A real estate analyst is studying house prices in a neighborhood. Find the median of the data below.
A
$305,000
B
$300
C
$300,000
D
$299,444
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, list all the home prices given in the image: 320, 275, 310, 290, 305, 295, 285, 315, 300.
Next, arrange these prices in ascending order: 275, 285, 290, 295, 300, 305, 310, 315, 320.
Count the number of data points. There are 9 home prices.
Since there is an odd number of data points, the median is the middle value in the ordered list.
Identify the middle value, which is the 5th value in the ordered list: 300.
