Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
Multiple Choice
A quality control inspector at a textile factory is examining long rolls of fabric for defects. The inspector knows from past experience that, on average, there are 0.5 defects per meter of fabric. What is the probability that the inspector finds 0 defects in any given meter of fabric?
A
1
B
0.39
C
0.61
D
0
