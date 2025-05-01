Multiple Choice
Two machines produce metal rods. You take independent random samples of their lengths (shown below) as part of a hypothesis test. Calculate the F statistic for this test.
Sample A:
Sample B:
It is symmetric like the normal distribution.
It is centered at 0.
It is always right-skewed and takes only positive values.
It becomes negative when the denominator variance is very small.
In a two-sample Hypothesis Test for Variance, what does an -statistic near 1 indicate?