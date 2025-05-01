A school administrator wants to examine whether students' academic performance differs based on the type of instructional method used in their classes. A random sample of 18 18 18 students is selected and divided evenly among the three teaching methods. After a semester, all students take the same standardized final exam. An ANOVA test is performed and results in a P-value of 1.403 ∙ 10 − 7 1.403\bullet10^{-7} 1.403 ∙ 1 0 − 7 . Interpret these results.