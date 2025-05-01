Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
14. ANOVA
Introduction to ANOVA
Multiple Choice
A company wants to determine whether the average monthly sales differ among three different regions: North, South, and West. The company collects monthly sales data (in thousands of dollars) from four randomly selected stores in each region over the same month. Calculate the F-statistic given the Mean Square due to Treatments: MST = 226.6 (variance between groups) and the Mean Square due to Error: MSE = 7.944 (variance within groups).
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the F-statistic, which is used in ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) to determine if there are significant differences between group means. The formula for the F-statistic is F = MST / MSE, where MST is the Mean Square due to Treatments (variance between groups) and MSE is the Mean Square due to Error (variance within groups).
Step 2: Identify the given values. From the problem, we are provided with MST = 226.6 and MSE = 7.944. These values represent the variance between groups and the variance within groups, respectively.
Step 3: Write the formula for the F-statistic. Using MathML, the formula is: . This formula divides the variance between groups by the variance within groups.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Replace MST with 226.6 and MSE with 7.944 in the formula: .
Step 5: Perform the division to calculate the F-statistic. Divide 226.6 by 7.944 to obtain the F-statistic. This value will indicate whether the differences between the group means are statistically significant.
