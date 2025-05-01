- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
A marketing manager wants to evaluate whether three different advertising platforms-TV, social media, and print media-lead to different average sales performance across regional stores. She runs a 4-wook advertising campaign, assigning one platform to a group of 5 stores each (15 stores total). After the campaign, she collects the weekly soles (in $1,000s) for each store during the campaign period. She wants to determine whether there is a statistically significant difference in mean sales among the three advertising platforms. In an ANOVA test a P-value of 0.03 is obtained. What can be concluded about mean weekly sales for different advertising platforms?
Since the P-value (0.03) is greater than the significance level (typically 0.05), we fail to reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is no significant difference in mean sales among the platforms.
Since the P-value (0.03) is greater than 0.05, we reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is a significant difference in the mean sales across the platforms.
Since the P-value (0.03) is less than 0.05, we fail to reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is no significant difference in mean sales across the platforms.
Since the P-value (0.03) is less than the significance level (typically 0.05), at least one advertising platforms leads to a significant difference in average sales.
