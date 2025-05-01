A marketing manager wants to evaluate whether three different advertising platforms-TV, social media, and print media-lead to different average sales performance across regional stores. She runs a 4-wook advertising campaign, assigning one platform to a group of 5 stores each (15 stores total). After the campaign, she collects the weekly soles (in $1,000s) for each store during the campaign period. She wants to determine whether there is a statistically significant difference in mean sales among the three advertising platforms. In an ANOVA test a P-value of 0.03 is obtained. What can be concluded about mean weekly sales for different advertising platforms?