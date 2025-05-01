Step 4: Compute the standard error of the prediction, which accounts for both the error in estimating the mean response and the variability of individual observations. The formula for the standard error of prediction is: \(\\text{SE}_{pred} = s \\sqrt{1 + \frac{1}{n} + \frac{(x_0 - \bar{x})^2}{\\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}}\), where \(s\) is the standard error of the estimate, \(n\) is the sample size, \(x_0\) is the advertising value for prediction, and \(\bar{x}\) is the mean of advertising values.