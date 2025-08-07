Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 8m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 23m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 25m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Difference in Means: Confidence Intervals Using TI-84 Example 4
Colleen Daly
Video duration:3m
