Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Fundamental Counting Principle
Multiple Choice
How many options are there for license plates with any three letters (A-Z) followed by any 3 numbers (0-9)?
A
260
B
2340
C
11,232,000
D
17,576,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, determine the number of possible combinations for the letters. Since there are 26 letters in the alphabet (A-Z), and the license plate requires three letters, calculate the number of combinations by raising 26 to the power of 3.
Use the formula for combinations: \( 26^3 \). This represents the total number of ways to arrange three letters.
Next, determine the number of possible combinations for the numbers. Since there are 10 digits (0-9), and the license plate requires three numbers, calculate the number of combinations by raising 10 to the power of 3.
Use the formula for combinations: \( 10^3 \). This represents the total number of ways to arrange three numbers.
Finally, multiply the number of combinations for the letters by the number of combinations for the numbers to find the total number of possible license plates: \( 26^3 \times 10^3 \).
