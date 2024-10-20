Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Fundamental Counting Principle
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
How many possible outcomes are there if you roll 5 dice?
A
720
B
7776
C
5
D
6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that each die has 6 faces, numbered from 1 to 6. When you roll a die, there are 6 possible outcomes.
Since you are rolling 5 dice, you need to consider the number of outcomes for each die independently.
For each die, there are 6 possible outcomes. Therefore, for 5 dice, you multiply the number of outcomes for each die.
Use the formula for calculating the total number of outcomes when rolling multiple dice: \(6^n\), where \(n\) is the number of dice.
Substitute \(n = 5\) into the formula to find the total number of possible outcomes: \(6^5\).
Watch next
Master Fundamental Counting Principle with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice