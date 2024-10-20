Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Fundamental Counting Principle
Multiple Choice
Phone numbers are 10 digits long. How many possible phone numbers are there if the 1st and 4th numbers can't be 0?
A
10
B
90
C
8,100,000,000
D
10,000,000,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We need to calculate the total number of possible 10-digit phone numbers, given that the 1st and 4th digits cannot be 0.
Identify the constraints: The 1st and 4th digits can be any digit from 1 to 9, while the other digits (2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th) can be any digit from 0 to 9.
Calculate the number of choices for each digit: The 1st digit has 9 choices (1-9), the 4th digit has 9 choices (1-9), and each of the remaining 8 digits has 10 choices (0-9).
Use the multiplication principle: Multiply the number of choices for each digit to find the total number of possible phone numbers. The formula is: \(9 \times 10 \times 10 \times 9 \times 10 \times 10 \times 10 \times 10 \times 10 \times 10\).
Interpret the result: The product of these numbers will give the total number of possible phone numbers under the given constraints.
