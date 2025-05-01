A delivery service tracks the weights of its packages. A sample of 20 packages has a variance of 4.5 lbs2. Construct a 95% conf. int. for the population variance. Assume a normal distribution.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 8m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 28m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables2h 21m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 37m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals22m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 26m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 13m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 13m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 1m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions39m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions29m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors15m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 49m
- Two Proportions1h 12m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 2m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 42m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope32m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression23m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 31m
- 14. ANOVA2h 1m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Variance
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
What is wrong with expressing the confidence interval as ?
A
5.1 is not the midpoint between 3.8 and 6.4.
B
The values 3.8 and 6.4 are impossible because variance must be less than 3.
C
The point estimate for σ2 is not the midpoint of a confidence interval and 1.3 is not a margin of error since the χ2 distribution is asymmetric.
D
Confidence intervals can only be written for means or proportion, not for variance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a confidence interval for variance (\(\sigma^2\)) is typically derived from a chi-square (\(\chi^2\)) distribution, which is asymmetric, unlike the normal distribution used for means.
Recognize that the interval \(3.8 < \sigma^2 < 6.4\) is an inequality expressing the range where the true variance lies with a certain confidence level, not a symmetric interval around a point estimate.
Note that expressing the confidence interval as \(\sigma^2 = 5.1 \pm 1.3\) implies a symmetric interval around 5.1, which is incorrect because the chi-square distribution is not symmetric and the midpoint is not the point estimate.
Recall that the point estimate for variance is the sample variance, but it is not necessarily the midpoint of the confidence interval; the interval endpoints are calculated using chi-square critical values, not by adding and subtracting a margin of error.
Therefore, the margin of error concept (\(\pm 1.3\)) does not apply here, and confidence intervals for variance should be reported as inequalities, not as \(\text{estimate} \pm \text{margin}\).
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Variance or Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Confidence Intervals for Population Variance practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations