The creators of a program that promises to improve typing speed collect data on the time spent on the program (in hrs) and typing speed (in wpm) of a random sample of 25 users to see if there is linear correlation between the two variables. Use the Data Analysis Toolpak to answer the questions below.

( G ) \left(G\right) If you performed a 2-tailed hypothesis test for β β , the slope of the pop. regression line, what would the test statistic be? What would the P P -value be? Can we conclude that the two variables are linearly correlated?