Multiple Choice
A student wants to create a multiple regression model to predict the height of a child with the variables age, length of foot, and shoe size. Using logic, are any of the variables irrelevant, and, if so, which one(s)?
All variables are relevant.
All variables are irrelevant.
Number of miles on the Car.
Original sales price of car.
Master Multiple Regression - Excel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A student wants to create a multiple regression model to predict the height of a child with the variables age, length of foot, and shoe size. Using logic, are any of the variables irrelevant, and, if so, which one(s)?