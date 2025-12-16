Creating a residual plot in Excel is a valuable skill for analyzing the fit of a linear regression model. Starting with a dataset that includes variables such as temperature and rider count, the first step is to visualize the relationship by creating a scatter plot. This plot helps determine if a linear model is appropriate by showing how the data points are distributed. To create the scatter plot, select the independent variable (e.g., temperature) as the x-axis and the dependent variable (e.g., rider count) as the y-axis, then insert a scatter chart. Adding a trendline and displaying its equation on the chart provides the regression line, which in this example is given by the equation \(y = -1.04x + 79.1\).

Next, use the regression equation to calculate predicted values, denoted as \(\hat{y}\), for each observed x-value. This involves substituting each temperature value into the regression formula to find the corresponding predicted rider count. In Excel, this can be done by entering the formula =-1.04 * [x-value] + 79.1 and copying it down the column to generate all predicted values.

After obtaining the predicted values, calculate the residuals, which measure the difference between the observed values and the predicted values. The residual for each data point is computed as \(y - \hat{y}\), where \(y\) is the actual rider count and \(\hat{y}\) is the predicted rider count. These residuals indicate how far off the model's predictions are from the actual data.

With the residuals calculated, create a residual plot by plotting the original x-values (temperature) against the residuals. This scatter plot visually assesses the randomness of residuals around zero. A well-fitting linear model typically shows residuals scattered randomly with no clear pattern, indicating that the linear regression adequately captures the relationship between variables.

In this example, the residual plot reveals residuals distributed both above and below zero without any systematic pattern, confirming that the linear model is a good fit for the data. This process not only reinforces understanding of regression analysis but also highlights the importance of residual plots in validating model assumptions and ensuring accurate predictions.