Understanding how to find the equation of the regression line and the coefficient of determination, commonly denoted as r2, is essential for analyzing linear relationships between variables. The regression line equation models the relationship between an independent variable x and a dependent variable y, allowing predictions of y based on values of x. The coefficient of determination, r2, quantifies the proportion of variation in the dependent variable that can be explained by the independent variable, providing insight into the strength of the linear relationship.

One efficient way to determine both the regression line and r2 in Excel is by creating a scatter plot of the dataset. Begin by selecting the x data (independent variable) and y data (dependent variable), then insert a scatter plot via the Insert menu under Charts. Properly labeling the chart and axes enhances clarity and interpretation.

After generating the scatter plot, add a trendline by accessing the Chart Elements menu, either through the Chart Design ribbon or the axis icon beside the graph. Select the linear trendline option and enable the display of both the regression equation and the r2 value on the chart. This visual representation not only shows the data points but also overlays the best-fit line and the coefficient of determination, making it easier to analyze the relationship.

The regression line typically appears in the form:

\[ y = mx + b \]

where m is the slope indicating the rate of change of y with respect to x, and b is the y-intercept representing the value of y when x is zero. For example, a regression line might be approximated as:

\[ y = -1.05x + 79.1 \]

This equation suggests that for each unit increase in temperature, the number of riders decreases by approximately 1.05, starting from about 79.1 riders when the temperature is zero.

The coefficient of determination, r2, ranges from 0 to 1 and indicates how well the regression line fits the data. An r2 value of 0.87 means that 87% of the variation in the number of riders can be explained by changes in temperature, highlighting a strong linear relationship.

While Excel automatically displays the regression equation and r2 on the chart, these values may require rounding for easier interpretation and use in predictions. It is advisable to confirm rounding conventions with instructors or relevant guidelines.

Mastering the use of Excel for regression analysis not only reinforces data visualization skills but also deepens understanding of statistical concepts such as linear correlation, regression equations, and the coefficient of determination, which are fundamental in data-driven decision-making.